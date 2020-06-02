Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre from heart failure at the age of 82. Beloved and only daughter of the late Norman and Hester Toland (née Cross). Sharon will be missed by many cousins living in Western Canada as well as good friends Steffanie Bolton, Pauline Grace, Pat Sliwinski, Kay Smith and Marlene Wood. In keeping with Sharon's wishes cremation has taken place, and there will be no visitation of service. If desired, memorial donations to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated. Donations and condolences may be made through the funeral home or online. Please Note: Current COVID-19 restrictions limit all funeral gatherings to 10 or less people. Congregating in groups of more than 10 is currently prohibited. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay. (705-328-2721) www.mackeys.ca