(Vice President. Commercial Insurance, Ontario Division - Arthur J. Gallagher Canada) Sharon passed away suddenly yet peacefully at her home on April 28, 2020 in her 61st year. She will be deeply missed by her husband Don, to whom she was married for 30 years, and her cherished daughter, Christina. She is survived by her brothers Ken Palmer (Patty) and Bill Palmer (Megan), nephew Russell Palmer, great nephew Russell Palmer Jr., aunt Coriene Noble, cousins Kerrie Noble, Sarah-Jane Noble, Doug Palmer, Ruth Piccitto, and Bob Palmer. She is predeceased by her parents John and Joyce Palmer (nee Russell), mother-in-law Johanna Mitchell (nee Greis) and father-in-law David Mitchell. Sharon was a Canadian Accredited Insurance Broker and a Chartered Insurance Professional. A proud and accomplished business woman, she was honoured as a Member of the President's Club for sales achievment in her division. She was so very loved and will be forever missed by her family and many close friends. A private family funeral service will be held at Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough followed by committal at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lifford, Ontario. Please join us in celebrating Sharon's life by leaving a message and viewing our digital collage of treasured photos at www.comstockkaye.com. Sharon loved flowers, so any arrangements sent in her memory would be greatly appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 6, 2020.