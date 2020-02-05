|
|
Peacefully at the PRHC on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late Glen Wilton Sluggett for 56 years. Dear mother of Greg (Kathleen), Gill (Cindy). Loving grandmother of Sean, Claire, Kate and Will. Friends will be received at the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE 356 Rubidge Street from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020. The service will be held in the chapel at 3:00 p.m. In memory of Mrs. Sluggett, donations to the Arthritis Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020