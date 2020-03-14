|
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Beloved mother of Graham Potter (Tracy McDonough), Alice Bennight (Steven) and Eva Potter (Patrick Louch) and dear friend of their father, George Potter. Gaia will be sadly missed by Annabelle, Valerie and soon to be Bobby. Cherished sister of Judy Kennedy (Ron Truchon). Predeceased by her parents Bob and Ellen Kennedy. Sharon will be sadly missed by her many cousins from Peterborough, Parry Sound and Muskoka and her fellow artists at the Belleville Art Association and the Rednersville Road Art Tour. The family would like to thank everyone for their gifts of love and support, especially those who were able to visit in her final days. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 600 MONAGHAN ROAD SOUTH, PETERBOROUGH, 705-745-3211. A Service will commence at 3 p.m. in the Nisbett Chapel. In memory of Sharon, donations to the Belleville Art Association would be appreciated.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 14, 2020