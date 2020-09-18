1/1
Sharon Linda Tuttle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in her 74th year. Beloved wife of Wayne Tuttle, loving mother of Kelly-Jay Lawson and his wife Melissa, proud grandmother of her two granddaughters, Aisla and Finnleigh, sister to Audrey Payne. Predeceased by her parents Ida Klein and James Lustic, and sister Joan Fuller. At Sharon's request private family arrangements will be held. An online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com Sharon is very proud of her over 30 years of working for the city of Peterborough, and anyone who knew her were held to her very high standard, or they "would get a good smack" (her words). She touched so many hearts and lives on her journey and wants us all to celebrate her memory with a shot of J&B, heck make it a double (her words)!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved