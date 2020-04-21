|
|
Suddenly at Peterborough Regional Health Center on April 15, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving mother of David (predeceased), Jennifer, Sherri (Stephen) and Robert (Heather). Loved by 12 grandchildren and one yet to come. Surrogate mother to many in her community. Dear sister of Lillian, Joyce and the late Judy, Keith, Eric, Leonard, Peter and Mary. Sheila will be laid to rest surrounded by a small gathering of family and friends at Highland Park Cemetery in Peterborough, Ontario on April 21, 2020.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 21, 2020