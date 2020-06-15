Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 101. Loving and devoted wife of the late Melville Delbert Dolan. Cherished grandma to Michael Doris, Kevin Doris (Patti) and Kathryn Grant. Loving great-grandma to Reilly. Much loved mother-in-law to Terry Doris. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Ann Yardley (nee-Toy), her daughter Sheila Ann, her precious granddaughters Debra, Lisa, Patti, Angela and Melissa Doris. Maisie will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. A former member of St. James Anglican Church, Church Guild and A.C.W. Due to these times the family will have a private Celebration of Life. Donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation can be made in Maisie's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 15, 2020.