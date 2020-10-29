1/1
Sherry Quick
Peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Extendicare Peterborough. Soulmate of Ted for 62 years. Beloved and cherished mother of Darlene Watts and 1 daughter-in-law Ping Zhai. Pre-deceased her son Stephen (2010) and her son-in law Gary Watts (2018). Proud nannie of Stephanie (Mike Kelley), Tabbitha (Curtis Laver), Samantha (Scott Allen), Phil and great nannie of six great-grandchildren. Sherry will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A private family graveside service has taken place at Little Lake Cemetery. Donations in memory of Sherry may be given to The Five Counties Children Centre. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com The family would like to recognize the kind and compassionate care of the staff and nurses at Extendicare Peterborough most especially Rose Terrace.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
