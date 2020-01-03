|
|
Peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Beloved husband to Lillian "Joy" Stapley for over 66 years. Dear father of Sheryl (Rob), Steve (Carol Anne), Chris (Marg), and Jeff (Sandy). Proud grandfather of Michelle (Jeremy), Ryan (Kirsty), Scott (Erica), Bryce (Chantal), Kelli, Kelsey, Emma, Rachel, Jack and great-grandfather of Lily, Claire, Nolan, Lola, Dax, Jocelyn and Caysen. Survived by his siblings, Shirley and Gerry Sloggett, Sandra Moody and late Gary Stapley and numerous nieces & nephews. Sherwin was a longtime resident of Campbellford and owner of Stapley Garage. His social nature was evident amongst his family and all who knew him. He was a car enthusiast and this passion was shared with many of his family. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the Weaver Life Centre, 77 Second Street, Campbellford on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held at the Weaver Life Centre, Campbellford on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., with visitation hour before service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com