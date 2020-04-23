Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Andrews Obituary
Peacefully, on April 20th, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Beloved mother to Marc and his husband Sander and John and his wife Laura. Loving Nana to Delaney and Mackenna. Cherished sister to her twin, the late Donald Walker and his wife Joanne. Treasured sister and best friend, to Carol and her husband Mike Towns. Shirley will be lovingly missed by her nieces, Cathy, Sarah and Andrea as well as many extended family members and dear friends. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the palliative team, both at home and in hospital, for their loving care and compassion. A celebration of life, to remember Shirley, will be held when everyone can be together. Donations can be made, in Shirley's memory, to Saint Elizabeth Foundation. www.saintelizabeth.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -