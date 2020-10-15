VOLAINE, Shirley Ann (Templeton) It is with great sadness the family of Shirley Ann Volaine (Templeton), born August 8, 1959, announce her unexpected passing. Surrounded by her children, Shirley took her last breath on Thanksgiving Sunday at 10:41 a.m. She was the proud mother of James, Jason, Sarah, Michelle and Shianne. Loving sister to Dora, Connie, John and Ted. Wonderful grandmother of Chase, Dalton, Angel, Faith, Sebastian, Aliyah,and Briahna. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Shirley will be remembered for her sense of humour her beautiful smile and loving heart will be missed by Regi. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's name to the Lung Association of Canada. Donations also can be sent to the Hendren Funeral Home Monk Chapel, 6 Helen St. Box 520. Bobcaygeon, Ontario, K0M1A0, 705-652-3355. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions there will not be a service



