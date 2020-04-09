Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hendren Funeral Home- Lakefield - Lakefield
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley BULLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Anne Margaret BULLOCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Anne Margaret BULLOCK Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Riverview Manor, Peterborough, on Monday April 6, 2020. Shirley is survived by her sons Allan Bullock (Sarah) of Selwyn and David Bullock of Lakefield. Loving grandmother of Megan, Matthew, Hannah and great grandchildren Brooklyn and Blakely. Also survived by her sisters Gladys Demille (Mike), Linda Stewart, Florence White (Lyle) and brothers George Mcoy (the late Nancy), Keith Mcoy and Bruce Mcoy (Rose). Predeceased by her parents, brothers Eddie and Steven and sisters Mary and Evelyn. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Riverview Manor as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -