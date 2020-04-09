|
Passed away peacefully at Riverview Manor, Peterborough, on Monday April 6, 2020. Shirley is survived by her sons Allan Bullock (Sarah) of Selwyn and David Bullock of Lakefield. Loving grandmother of Megan, Matthew, Hannah and great grandchildren Brooklyn and Blakely. Also survived by her sisters Gladys Demille (Mike), Linda Stewart, Florence White (Lyle) and brothers George Mcoy (the late Nancy), Keith Mcoy and Bruce Mcoy (Rose). Predeceased by her parents, brothers Eddie and Steven and sisters Mary and Evelyn. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Riverview Manor as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 9, 2020