|
|
Passed away surrounded by her family at her side on January 19, 2020 at the age of 82 at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. Beloved wife and soulmate of Elden "Pat" Mervin Patterson. Loving mother of Steven (Dawn), Peter (Kimberly), Laurie (Robert), Jody (Elva), Shari (Michael), James (Jennifer), Ronald (Jeannie). Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Matthew (Mandy), Justin, Christine (Devon), Jennifer, Sarah (Ian), Melissa, Alexandra (Micah), Stephanie (Andrew), Samantha, Jack, Jesse (Victoria), Hannah, and Joshua (Sinead). Loving great-grandmother of Ashlyn, Owen, Brogan, Carrigan, Shawn, Trystin, Callie, Arianna, Wyatt and Jordan. Dear sister of Ken (Marie), Sharon (Lew). Predeceased by her parents: Mr. Norris and Marion Whitney, brother Bill and Helen Whitney, Ottie and Pearl Patterson, Ronald and Gloria Henry (nee Patterson). We would like to thank all the organizations that mom was involved with, there are too many to list. Family, friends and colleagues are invited to attend the visitation at HAVELOCK UNITED CHURCH, 10 Ontario Street on Wednesday, January 22nd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral service to be held at Havelock United Church on Thursday, January 23rd at 2 p.m. In memory of Shirley, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Campbellford Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Special thanks to the St. Michael's Cardiac Care staff, nurses and physician's team. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020