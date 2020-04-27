Home

Shirley BEAUMONT

Shirley BEAUMONT Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Fairhaven Nursing Home on Friday, April 24, 2020, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late John Beaumont. Shirley leaves to mourn her sister-in-law Peggy Beaumont (the late George); nephews David Beaumont (Kim) and Daniel Beaumont; adored great-niece Savanna; and her good friend Bridget Cuff. There will be a private burial at Little Lake Cemetery. If desired and in memory of Shirley, donations to the Peterborough Humane Society would be appreciated. Expressions of condolence may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 27, 2020
