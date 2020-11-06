1/
Shirley Doreen (Cordery) Connelly
Passed peacefully with family by her side at Centennial Place Millbrook in her 88th year. Beloved wife of Mick Connelly (predeceased). Loving Mother of Val, Michael (predeceased), Pat (Sue), Steve (Sue), Keli (Bill), and Tracey (Marshall). Grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of nine. Daughter of Jack and Bertha Cordery (predeceased). Sister to June (Chuck) and Beverly (Wally) (predeceased). Cherished aunt to several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Staff of Heritage House, Centennial Place Millbrook for all their care and compassion. A private Family graveside service was held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Highland Park Cemetery. At the family's request in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the P.R.H.C Foundation.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
