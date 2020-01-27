|
Passed away at Centennial Place, Millbrook on January 24, 2020 in her 90th year. Wife of 65 years to the love of her life, the Reverend George Ewald. Cherished mother of Colleen Kennedy and her husband Stephen, George Ewald and his wife Karen, Andrea Nasato and her husband Jay and the late Catherine Louise Ewald (Colleen's twin who passed away at 3 days old). Loving grandmother to Ryan (Sue), Raechelle (Dave), Jenny (Mat), Graeme (Stef), Charity (Don), Josh, Piper and Ryder; great grandmother to Jade, Hayden, Wyatt, Hunter, George, Sam, Elouise, Ry, and Jules; great-great grandmother to Declan and Kohen. Predeceased by her parents Marshall and Emma Gordon. Survived by sisters Audrey Houghton (Phil, deceased) and Carolyn Selby (Don). She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Shirley worked alongside her husband George in pastoral ministry for close to 60 years. They lived and served in the following communities: Tweed, ON; Deseronto ON; Lennoxville, QC; Kingston ON; Peterborough ON; Bridgenorth ON; Chatham ON; and Mesa, AZ. Shirley was blessed with the gifts of hospitality, playing the piano, being an extraordinary baker, seamstress, and treasure hunter. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a strong woman of faith and prayer. To have Shirley in your life was to have a loyal, compassionate and giving friend. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Centennial Place Long Term Care in Millbrook. We were all blessed by your loving and compassionate care for Shirley during the final chapter of her life. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. A Funeral Service will be held in the Comstock-Kaye Chapel on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation prior to the service from 12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. Private family interment to take place at Craford Cemetery, Erieau, Ontario at a later date. If so desired, donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland and Haliburton, or the . Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 27, 2020