Came to rest at her home on Monday, November 23, 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Charles 'Chuck' Davidson. Daughter of the late Rosa (Baldwin) Boyce. Loving mother of Susan Locke (Dave), Kim Davidson and Charlie Davidson (Autumn). Dear grandmother (Gran) of Kate (Devin), Maggie, Cody (Blair), Jake, CJ and Regan. Great-grandmother (G.G.) of Wesley, Molly and Jellybean. Shirley is predeceased by her brother Ben Boyce and brother-in-law John (surviving wife Candy) Davidson. Daughter-in-law of the late Marg and Bud Davidson. Shirley will be fondly remembered by her cousin Barb Ryan, nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her "Girls" Christina, Gwen, Linda, Fernada and N.P. Laurie Deviney. Up until a couple years ago Shirley could be seen walking through Ferris Park or around the canal early in the morning. She took great pride and thoroughly enjoyed spending time in her beloved garden. Shirley was a true believer in connecting with people in our community as she went about her daily life. The last few years she was extremely grateful to hear all the wonderful messages relayed back to her through her children. Her impact will continue to be passed on to her family as they carry on with their daily lives. Due to COVID-19 the family had a private family service at their home. Interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital Foundation or charity of your choice
