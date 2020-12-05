1/1
Shirley Jean Alice DAVIDSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Came to rest at her home on Monday, November 23, 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Charles 'Chuck' Davidson. Daughter of the late Rosa (Baldwin) Boyce. Loving mother of Susan Locke (Dave), Kim Davidson and Charlie Davidson (Autumn). Dear grandmother (Gran) of Kate (Devin), Maggie, Cody (Blair), Jake, CJ and Regan. Great-grandmother (G.G.) of Wesley, Molly and Jellybean. Shirley is predeceased by her brother Ben Boyce and brother-in-law John (surviving wife Candy) Davidson. Daughter-in-law of the late Marg and Bud Davidson. Shirley will be fondly remembered by her cousin Barb Ryan, nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her "Girls" Christina, Gwen, Linda, Fernada and N.P. Laurie Deviney. Up until a couple years ago Shirley could be seen walking through Ferris Park or around the canal early in the morning. She took great pride and thoroughly enjoyed spending time in her beloved garden. Shirley was a true believer in connecting with people in our community as she went about her daily life. The last few years she was extremely grateful to hear all the wonderful messages relayed back to her through her children. Her impact will continue to be passed on to her family as they carry on with their daily lives. Due to COVID-19 the family had a private family service at their home. Interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital Foundation or charity of your choice. Memories and stories can be shared online at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Family Funeral Home Campbellford Chapel
77 Second Street
Campbellford, ON K0L 1L0
(705) 653-1179
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Family Funeral Home Campbellford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved