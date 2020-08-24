Passed peacefully, surrounded by family on August 21, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Beloved wife of Douglas Macphail. Loving mother of Paul (Linda), Robert (Sandy), John (Elizabeth), Margaret (Dean), Pat, Michael, Michelle (Dave) and the late Peter (survived by Pam). Predeceased by her parents, George and Nellie Leonard and her brother Leon. Proud grandma of 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter-in-Chains, 411 Reid Street, Peterborough followed by a Committal Service at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Ennismore. To protect the public, during the Covid-19 pandemic, we are limiting the number of guests per half hour for this visitation. The number of guests is also limited to attend the Funeral Mass and Service of Committal. To reserve a spot for these events, please contact us at 705-745-4683 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Unit's contact log. Please be aware all attendees are required to wear a mask or cloth facial cover; please have yours on, prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor properties is not permitted. If so desired, donations in memory of Shirley may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society or Kawartha Food Share. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com