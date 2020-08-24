1/
Shirley Margaret (Leonard) MACPHAIL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully, surrounded by family on August 21, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Beloved wife of Douglas Macphail. Loving mother of Paul (Linda), Robert (Sandy), John (Elizabeth), Margaret (Dean), Pat, Michael, Michelle (Dave) and the late Peter (survived by Pam). Predeceased by her parents, George and Nellie Leonard and her brother Leon. Proud grandma of 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter-in-Chains, 411 Reid Street, Peterborough followed by a Committal Service at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Ennismore. To protect the public, during the Covid-19 pandemic, we are limiting the number of guests per half hour for this visitation. The number of guests is also limited to attend the Funeral Mass and Service of Committal. To reserve a spot for these events, please contact us at 705-745-4683 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Unit's contact log. Please be aware all attendees are required to wear a mask or cloth facial cover; please have yours on, prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor properties is not permitted. If so desired, donations in memory of Shirley may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society or Kawartha Food Share. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Peter-in-Chains
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Committal
St. Martin of Tours Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved