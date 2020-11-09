Passed away peacefully at Fairhaven Home on November 5, 2020, with her family by her side. Shirley of Peterborough, formerly of Toronto and PEI, was 85 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Alton Kinch for 56 years. Loving mother of Peggy Wood (Stewart), Debra Bagnall (Bob) and Marlene Cregan (Martin). Devoted grandmother of Allison Moher (Paul), Nicole Laliberte (Phil), Katie Ketelaars (Tom), Krista Wood, Laura Wood, Nelson Bagnall, Lindsay Cregan and Michael Cregan. Proud great-grandmother of Kaelyn, Liam, Brynley, Sophie, Jason, Noah, Brianne, Charlie, Dominic, Nathan, Aaron and Seth. Loving sister of Aldona Morrissey, Frances Richard, Lester Perry, Lena Handrahan, Irma O'Rourke, and the-late Aurella Tremblay, Johnny Perry, Edna Doucette, Alfred Fennessey, Peter Perry and Edmund Perry. Shirley will be remembered fondly by many other relatives and friends. A retired loans officer at the Bank of Montreal, Shirley loved gardening, reading, but most especially, spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sisters. The family wishes to thank the staff at Fairhaven and especially the Riverside 2 staff for their excellent care, compassion and kindness. Due to Covid-19, a private family service is being held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fairhaven Foundation would be appreciated. Donations and condolences to the family may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca