Sibyl Stairs
On 9 September, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough. Dearly loved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Jennifer (Robert Renaud) of Carlise, PA and of Michael (Susan Gropp) of Toronto and grandmother of Jeremy and Trevor Stairs. Predeceased by her parents, Thomas Coulter and Dora (Lee) of Montreal, and sister Joan (Herbert Spindler) of Montreal and Montgomery, VT. She was always an active volunteer in the community, a member of the Federation of University Women and of the Women's Art Association, and a proud graduate of Trent University. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Peterborough Symphony Orchestra or to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 11, 2020.
