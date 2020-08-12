Srdjan BULATOVIC

My sincere condolences to Srdj’s wife and family. Srdj and Bert Wyslouzil were two of the first engineers I had the pleasure of working with on mineral process testing. Srdj was brilliant and I immediately took to writing everything down that he was sharing. He taught me the value of integrated mineralogy and how to relate to the analytical results in testing. He was a very hands on engineer and his skills abounded from the bottom up with every little detail. I still reminisce over the good times in Lakefield a Research and shared lunches and other times. RIP Srdjan and thank you for being such a great friend and mentor all those years! You will be missed tremendously but never forgotten.

Marc LeVier

Friend