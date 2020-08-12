1/1
Srdjan BULATOVIC
Passed peacefully away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, surrounded by his family on July 27, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Yolanta for 54 years. Loving and devoted father of Marko (Chunyan) and Peter (Rachel). Cherished and proud grandfather of Maylea, Carmella, Maxwell and Lewis. He is survived by 2 sisters and 1 brother. Predeceased by his parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother. Srdjan earned a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Belgrade. He began his career at a copper mining operation in Bor, Serbia. After emigrating to Canada in 1973, Srdjan achieved the designation of Professional Engineer in 1975. He worked for a series of companies: Noranda, Falconbridge and Lakefield Research. Later he founded his own engineering consulting company; SBM Mineral Processing Services Limited. An expert in the field of mineral processing, Srdjan developed 24 patents, published 50 papers, authored three text books and worked extensively internationally. He developed a process to reduce acid rain in the Sudbury area for INCO. A private family service will be held at a later time. Srdjan loved camping and fishing. If so desired, donations may be made to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
Memories & Condolences
12 entries
August 9, 2020
It was quite shocking for me to hear about this sad news. I know Srdjan for 14 years, since the time I jointed SGS. He kindly sent me one his books and provided support and suggestions whenever I contacted him. I remember the serious challenge that I was facing in running my first pilot plant which turned out to be successful but only after implementing his suggestions. His books and papers will be always used as valuable sources in mineral processing industry. Wish his soul to rest in peace and would like to offer my sympathy /comfort to his family in such difficult time.
Massoud Aghamirian
Coworker
August 8, 2020
My sincere condolences to Srdj’s wife and family. Srdj and Bert Wyslouzil were two of the first engineers I had the pleasure of working with on mineral process testing. Srdj was brilliant and I immediately took to writing everything down that he was sharing. He taught me the value of integrated mineralogy and how to relate to the analytical results in testing. He was a very hands on engineer and his skills abounded from the bottom up with every little detail. I still reminisce over the good times in Lakefield a Research and shared lunches and other times. RIP Srdjan and thank you for being such a great friend and mentor all those years! You will be missed tremendously but never forgotten.
Marc LeVier
Friend
August 8, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Srdj’s passing. My thoughts went immediately to Yolanda as I remembered her calling to Lakefield Research checking on him, making sure he was doing “as he was told” regarding health issues. He was a very caring man (even though he did not portray that side too often) and highly respected. Thinking of you and your family Yolanta at this most sad time.
Lynda Coons
Coworker
August 7, 2020
Srdjan was one of my favourite coworker. He was an interesting man to say the least. A man of opposites. So gruff yet so gentle! So thoughtful and supported when you least expected it. He had the healthiest plants nourished by his secret plant food formula. We send our sincere sympathy
to Yola and family. RIP Srdj.
Marilyn and Bob Kelly
Coworker
August 7, 2020
Yolanta, Marko and Peter and families, Chuck and I are so very sorry to hear of your Loss! Our thoughts are with you all at this time, Take care during this difficult time. Sincerely Janine and Chuck
Janine and Chuck Courneyea
Acquaintance
August 7, 2020
Great man and great scientist, was the inspiration and guide in my professional life. Rest In Peace my friend and true condolences to beloved Yolanta and the family!

Vladimir Salatic
Friend
August 7, 2020
So many stories after years of working with Srdj in Lakefield and Peru. Incredibly kind and grumpy, he was passionate about flotation reagents and we refer to his two books on every project. Thanks Srdj, you will be long remembered and appreciated.
Adam Johnston
Coworker
August 6, 2020
My dear friend Srdj, so sorry to hear of your passing. You were a real force when I would run a pilot plant for you, a true inspiration. The world has lost a great man. My heartfelt condolences to Yolanda and family. RIP good buddy. Brian Glassford
Brian Glassford
Coworker
August 6, 2020
I worked for Srdjan at Lakefield Research. He pushed me to be engaged in learning and developing skills. To be attentive to the process, the chemistry and analytical. My sincere condolences to family and friends. Rest in peace.
Susan Parker
Coworker
August 6, 2020
I was Srdj's colleague for more than 20 years and appreciated more than anyone the significant role he played in the growth in size of Lakefield Research as a private company in the 1990s, both in the village of Lakefield and internationally, to become the dominant metallurgical testing and consulting business in the world. Srdj's reputation for solving extremely challenging metallurgical problems and developing practical solutions played an enormous role in that growth. I know he will be greatly missed by his family and friends....but his reputation will live on.
Chris Fleming
Coworker
August 6, 2020
Dear Yolanda and Family. Srdj was a special person who was committed to his family and his career. We are thinking and praying for you. Always remember that memories of love last forever.
Ed and Shelley Kocjan
Ed and Shelley Kocjan
Coworker
August 6, 2020
My sincere condolences to all of Srdjan's family. My fond memories from Lakefield Research and a few encounters after that will always make me smile. Rest in Peace my friend.
Tom Watt
Friend
