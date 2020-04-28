|
|
Passed away peacefully at Extendicare Peterborough, on Monday, April 27, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Walter Joseph Ginder. Loving mother of Valerie Thompson of Scarborough and Lorraine Graham (Gregory Scott) of Peterborough. Dear grandmother of Randy (Amy Mathews), Lyanne, Cheri (Andrew Boone), Paige (Peter Salakis) and Brock. Dear great-grandmother of Jordan and Scott, Nathan, Evan and Mira. Also survived by sister-in-law Sybil Twort and her son David. Dear aunt of Teresa, David and Jeanine Baker and Jan Normandale. Predeceased by her parents Walter Twort and Lily Dearing, son Ashley Ginder, brother Monty Twort, son-in-law Tyler Graham, and sister-in-law Gladys (Edward) Baker. A private family service was held followed by cremation. Inurnment at Little Lake Cemetery. In memory of Stella, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-4612. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 28, 2020