Steve passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on February 24, 2020 at the age of 61 after a long hard battle with health issues following a lung transplant. He was surrounded by his family - his mother Joan O'Keefe, his sister Katie O'Keefe of Whitby and his brother Sean O'Keefe of Peterborough. Steve was predeceased by his sister, Susan McGillis (Steve) of Kelowna, B.C., and his father, Terry O'Keefe (Lynn) of Peterborough. A Memorial Reception will be held on Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough. Words of Remembrance at 7 pm. Thanks to all of the doctors and nurses in ICU at PRHC for all their efforts to help Steve and kindness to his family. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation Lung Transplant Program or would be appreciated.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 29, 2020