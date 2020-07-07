The family of Steven Joseph Stefanski sadly announce his passing on July 3rd 2020 at his home in Peterborough Ontario. Steven was a dedicated and respected teacher. He encouraged his students to strive for excellence and to meet their full potential. In Mr. Stefanski's eyes, each child had a gift and he did not hesitate to celebrate their unique accomplishments. During the 1990s Steven was co-owner of the Body Shop located at Lansdowne Place in Peterborough. Steven was elegant and refined, a gentleman from another era. He was exuberant and generous. He was knowledgeable and could have lively debates on most any topic. Steven always cared for those less fortunate. Many benefited from his random acts of generosity. Gus, (Great Uncle Steven) will be remembered by two great nephews, Riley and Chase Stillman and four great nieces, Madison Stillman as well as Blake, Jordyn and Carter Stefanski. Uncle Steven will be thought of often and missed by 2 nieces Mara (Cory) Stillman, Lisa Stefanski and nephew Sean (Jessica) Stefanski. Steven will be forever loved by sister Diane Stefanski (Edmonton AB) and brother Bud (Brenda) Stefanski. Steven's friendship will forever be treasured by his best friend in this life, Brenda Pedoniquott.