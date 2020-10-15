1/1
Stuart FOUND
Passed away peacefully at the PRHC on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Beloved husband of Joan for over 57 years. Loving father of Karen Copson, Alan (Liane) and Dawna Greenham (Laina Spurrill). Cherished grandpa and poppa of Lisa Copson (Skyler and his son Keagan), Cheryl Nairn (Brian), Mitchell, Mackenzie, Akasha, Gage and Adam. Dear brother of Betty Sudbury (Bob) and the late Jack (Beulah). Uncle Stuart will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their extended families. In keeping with Stuart's wishes a cremation has taken place and a private family interment took place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Stuart, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-3211.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
