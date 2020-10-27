Susan Oke Pulfer

Born September 13, 1960 Died October 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Loved by her husband Richard and survived by mother Doreen Oke (nee Steinhauer), sisters Marion (Clinton) and Lesley (Bob), and brother and sister-in-law Fred and Christine. Supportive mother to Chris (Kate), James (Mary), Erika (Shane), Will (Cory), and Jenn (James). Beloved Grammy to Maya, Owen, and Millie. Aunt to Tanya, Natasha, Kiah, Marisa, Emily, Graeme, and Leah. Predeceased by her father David Oke. Sue was a good friend and listening ear to many and will be missed. Sue's family would like to thank the many helping hands who supported Sue through her long journey with MS and allowed her to continue to live at home. Many friends, neighbours, community members, Personal Support Workers, nurses, health care workers, Dr. John Beamish, and her community at St. Andrew's United Church in Westwood helped make this possible. Rick, her loving husband of 40 years, was her best friend and main support person as her illness progressed. With his attentive care she was able to stay at home, where she enjoyed listening to the radio, reading and listening to books, birdwatching, and spending time with her mother, children, grandchildren, and extended family. Even in the most trying circumstances Sue carried a calming demeanour and sense of humour that impressed everyone she met; she said often "you got to play the hand you're dealt". She was able to laugh when almost anyone else would have cried, and so we were able to laugh with her. In her times of need she was still a support to many, and the anchor of her family. A celebration of her life will be held in September 2021, or once gathering restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations to Hospice Peterborough or a charity of your choice
can be made on Sue's behalf. The family has requested to please share your memories, stories, and photos by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-639-5322.