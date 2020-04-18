|
|
Age 61, died suddenly on April 14, in Kingston, Ontario.Suzanne was born in South Porcupine to Barbara and Gerald Deyo on March 10, 1959. She grew up in Peterborough and attended Westmount Public and Crestwood Secondary Schools. She went to Georgian College to become a dispensing Optician. She suffered from Crohn's disease for most of her adult life and had numerous complications from it. Her health problems necessitated her early retirement from the optical business about 20 years ago. However, it also allowed her to realize her artistic talents. In February 2005, Suzanne married Walter (Bud) Kennedy. Suzanne was an intelligent, intense, creative and generous woman. She loved to share her baking and crafts. Suzanne is predeceased by her husband Walter Kennedy (2015), former partner Rick Rollins (2000), and her parents, Barbara and Gerald Deyo. She is survived by her sister Kathy (Bruce) and nieces, Elizabeth and Emily, friend Tony and her cat, Maudie Mae. A private interment was held at Little Lake Cemetery, Peterborough. We would like to thank Dr. Wilson and his staff and the Windsor retirement home for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, Suzanne asked that donations be given to The Christian Children's Fund Canada or UNICEF Canada or a . Expressions of condolence may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.Sue, may your soul be at peace
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 18, 2020