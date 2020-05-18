Died on May 16 2020 at the age of 79 after a tough battle with cancer. Pre-deceased by cherished parents Jeanne et Willie. Dear brother of Angelina (Gerry), Aurele (Elsa, Gabi, Fernande), Eugene (Pat), Jules (Geraldine). Proud father of Marie (Ed), Guy (Maria, Debbie), Jerry (Susan), Suzanne (Gary) and Paul (Sandra). Missed by grandchildren Jeremy, Riana (Nate), Anthony (Ashlea) and remembered by nine other fabulous grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Thanks to lovely neighbours and friends Peter, Leasa, Paige, Polly, Prim; Jenn, Doug, Oscar, Mary Ellen, Jazz; Dave, Rachel. Special thanks to Peter who was Sil's true and loyal friend to the end. Sylvio became a licenced plumber in 1969 and worked as General Foreman in the far north managing builds and refurbishments under tight deadlines. He is honoured as a man with expertise in all trades and a love of construction projects. Family and friends are welcome to attend an online ceremony by sending an email to CelebrateSylvio@gmail.com and installing Zoom on your device to get started. Details will be emailed.



