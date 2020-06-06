Tanya Melissa Hall, age 44, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Peterborough, Ontario. She was born April 5, 1976 in North York, Ontario to John Hall and Brenda Duncan. Tanya's children Brook and Cassandra were the sunshine of her life. Tanya was sensitive, caring - she loved wholly. She had strong ethical beliefs and conducted herself righteously, and was not afraid to defend what she believed. She had many passions in life, especially music. She enjoyed reading and the arts and was a beautiful artist. Tanya loved films and movies of every genre. Tanya cared for animals - and fostered many. She found serenity in nature and would visit parks and lakes often. She was spiritual and practised faith in her own way, with connections to her community church. She is survived by her children Brook and Cassandra; her mother Brenda; siblings Preston, Cherrei, Beverley (Chris), Spencer, Theresa, and Rodney. Tanya will be missed by her large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Tanya is predeceased by her father John and nephew Dusttin. Tanya's wishes were to be near her nephew Dusttin, whom she cared so deeply for and never left his side in his last days. Cremation has taken place, with interment at Rosemount Memorial Garden June 5th, 2020 limited to close family and Reverend Peters. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Tanya will be very sadly missed, a piece of our heart goes with her. Rest in peace Tanya.



