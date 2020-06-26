Terrence Donald Earl "Terry" BELL
Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday June 24, 2020. Beloved husband of 58 years of Margaret Bell (nee Tedford), cherished father of Kerry Bell (Patricia), Kim Black (David) and Carolyn Moloney (Martin), much loved Grandfather of Terry Bell (Melissa), Caroline Mintern Phillip), Talia Black (Ethan Bishop), Alyssa Black and Maia Moloney, and Great Grandfather of Emmett Mintern and Heidi Bell. Terry is loved and will be dearly missed by his brother Wayne Bell (Barbara), brother-in-law Gerard Cavanagh, Margaret's siblings Norma and Art Hamilton, Wayne and Elsie Tedford, Marion Hooton (Ken Bell), Linda Park, Judy and Les Bryan, Susan Coones, David Tedford and Wendy and Gary Dunford, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Earl and Laura Bell, sister Grace Cavanaugh, and brothers-in-law Lorne Hooton, Paul Douglas and Bill Coones. A private funeral service will take place at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Mark's Cemetery, Warsaw. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Friends and family can make donations and/or send condolences by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 26, 2020.
