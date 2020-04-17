|
Sadly, we announce the passing of Terrence Edwin Staples on April 10, 2020, of pneumonia. Terry will be missed and remembered forever by his children Kate, Sarah (Mike Jams), and Colin; grandchildren Matthew and Tori Fitzgibbons and Andrea, Lexi and Tyler Jams; sister Jeanette (Jim Walmsley), cousins Sue Seon (née Thomson) and Brian Thomson, ex-wife Anne Colby (Don Colby), nieces and nephews. Terry was born to Marion (née McKinnon) and Gerald Staples, on November 13, 1935, grew up in Lakefield and attended Lakefield College School, where his father was head of the Lower School. Terry graduated from the University of Toronto (Victoria College) on a naval cadet scholarship and became an analyst, trader and portfolio manager in the trust departments of various banks. He rose to Pension Fund Manager and finally Assistant Treasurer in charge of pension investments for Ontario Hydro. Retiring to Peterborough, he volunteered for mental health causes and made many friends at community suppers, cooking classes, and on daily long walks through downtown, including loyal friend and cribbage partner Bill Gibbard. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Peterborough Regional Health Centre, and Streamway Villa in Cobourg, for their exceptional care and bravery. A celebration of Terry's life will be organized for a later date.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 17, 2020