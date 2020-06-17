Terry Alexander JONES
Peacefully at Centennial Place Long Term Care on June 15, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving husband of Suzanne (Hawkes). Dear father of Chris and step father to Geoff (Chantal) DeCarlo, Craig (Marc) DeCarlo and Rob DeCarlo. Cherished grandfather of Madeline and Grayson Jones, Gina, Brooklyn, Holden, Cecilia and Sophia DeCarlo. Beloved brother of Darryl (Gail) Jones. Predeceased by his parents Clare and Rachel Jones. Terry was a longtime dedicated employee of Fisher Gauge Limited. A Celebration of Terry's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Society of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 17, 2020.
