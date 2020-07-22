I first met Betty on a Denure trip to Great Britain many moons ago. What a delight she was to pal around with. The next year we met up again in Daytona. We continued to keep in touch by phone and visited them at their trailer in Hastings and their new apartment in Peterborough. The last time we talked she let me know that she had moved to the retirement home and how helpful her family had been through it all. She was so proud and talked lovingly of he children and grandchildren. What a lucky family to have had such a great Mother.

We will miss her and her sense of humour and charm and chats.

Carole







Carole Bertrand

Friend