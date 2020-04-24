Home

Highland Park Funeral Centre
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Peacefully at her home in Canterbury Gardens, on Monday, April 20, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late George (dec. 2019). Loving mother of Frances Hood, Sheila Estabrooks (Marc), John Battye (Angie), Michael Battye (Nancy), Patricia Jefferson (Jim), and Mark Battye (Tracy). Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by her relatives in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Theresa is now resting alongside her loving husband George. Due to current limitations a Celebration of Theresa's Life will take place at a later date. In memory of Theresa, and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Peterborough Salvation Army Temple. Online condolences may be sent at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 24, 2020
