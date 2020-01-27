Home

Passed away on January 23, 2020 surrounded by family and friends at Hospice Peterborough in her 80th year. Beloved Wife of Mike for 35 wonderful years. Cherished Mom of Peter (Angela), Michael (Elaine), Sylvie (Harold), Christopher, Paul (Christine), Simon (Tracy) and Craig (Kim). Loving Memere of Deanne, P.J., Jesse, Jessica (Matthew), Claire, Kristopher, Jack, Trevor, Charlie, Grace, Mary and Travis. Proud Grandmemere of Sophie. Theresa was one of a large and loving family of 12 siblings, predeceased by her parents Xavier and Alexina Paradis. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many friends, especially Len and Gerry and Mina and Bob. A Celebration of Theresa's Life will be held near her 80th Birthday late in June. If so desired, donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough. Online condolences may be made to www.comstockkaye.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 27, 2020
