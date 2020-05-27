Therese Wagner
Therese passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday May 22nd 2020, in her 78th year surrounded by family. Cherished mother of Shellie McGlennon, Steve (Shirley) McGlennon, Diana Francis, Angie McGlennon and Susanne McGlennon. Loving grandma to Justin Moore, Sarah (Jeff) Wilson, Jessica (James) Harley, Brittany Farrell, Cody Lane and Katrina Lane and great grandma to Kristina, Victoria, Kayleb and Kylee. Therese is survived by her brother Adrien (Elenore) Belanger and sister Cecile McGlennon. Predeceased by her parents Etienne and Clarisse Belanger and husbands Richard Wagner and Arnold McGlennon. Therese was an aunt to many nieces and nephews and will be missed by many other friends and family. Cremation has taking place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ashburnham Funeral Home. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic there will be no large Celebration of Life gathering at this time. Therese had a love for animals therefore donations to the Peterborough Humane Society in her name would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 27, 2020.
