Peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough. Beloved husband of Shirley nee McGrath. Loving father of Heather (Kevin Covert). Proud grandfather of Tyler and Katy. Tom will also be sadly missed by his extended family, friends as well as his children Michael (Sharon), Charlene and Patricia. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 600 Monaghan Road. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to Hospice Peterborough. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 21, 2020.