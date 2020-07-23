1/1
Thomas Joseph PECKHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Joseph Peckham, peacefully at home, on Sunday, July 19, following a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Anne (nee McKeiver). Loving father to Tom (Morgan), Nicole (Ferdinando), Michael (Rachael), and Danielle (David), and stepfather to Jennifer. An extremely loved grandpa by his seven grandchildren. Predeceased by parents Thomas and Therese Peckham (nee Dermody). Survived by Aunt Vyvyan and Dr. Russ Reilly, Godmother and Aunt Bette Peckham and siblings Mary Elin (Carmen), Anna (Kevin, predeceased), Martin (Ellen), Jerome (Donna), and Cathy (Steve). Lovingly remembered by his father-in-law George McKeiver and Anne's siblings, as well as by Jill Konarzycki (Jeff), and the Bean family. Tom was a wonderful storyteller and captivated friends and family with memories of his childhood summers at the family cottages at Beckley Beach on Lake Erie with his siblings, aunts, cousins and family. He often shared fond memories of his years in Etobicoke, racing his motorcycle around Toronto, and growing up in a family home with an open-door policy. After moving to Peterborough, Tom maintained his welcoming nature to friends and friends of his children. For thirty years, the Peckham house was always full of laughter, jokes, family meals, and story-telling, with frequent demands to, "Take it to the park!" Some of Tom's favourite moments included times spent around the kitchen table and beside the pool. He also enjoyed walking his dogs, riding his Harley with Anne, and spending time at the family cottages. Tom was a dedicated 40-year employee of Bell Canada, which took him all over the Toronto and Peterborough areas. He was a parishioner of St. Anne's Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus 798. He supported, encouraged, and coached his children through their academic and athletic pursuits. For these reasons and more, Tom was well known in his community and a friend to many. Tom was incredibly proud of his family and leaves behind a legacy of strong values and dedication to loved ones. Beautiful memories of his stories, his laughter and his love will stay with us forever. Special thanks to all who cared for Tom during his illness, especially Dr. Holwell and Dr. Beamish, and the cancer treatment teams at PRHC and Princess Margaret. Tom's family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be directed to Cancer Care at the PRHC Foundation (prhcfoundation.ca). In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass and interment will be held for Tom. The family welcomes thoughts and condolences to be shared at www.dermodys.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 23, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Peckham family. Tom was member of The Ernest J, Wolff Council #798 Knights of Columbus in Peterborough and was a former member of the executive.
Bob Lafleche
Friend
July 23, 2020
I have had the honour of knowing Tom and his Family for over twenty years. Tom, his Brother Jerome, our Friend Kelly and I formed a senior partnership, holding regular meetings to discuss everything important in life. Tom was the wise one, sharing his insights on Family, politics, worklife balance, and of course what would we do if we one a lottery!!!
I am going to miss Tom dearly, but I do know if I need a boost, I can rely on our memories, remember his smile and twinkle in the eye, and I know things will be better, and indeed I will smile!
Anne, I am so sorry for your loss and I do hope the memories will carry you through this difficult time. To Tommy, Nicole, Michael, Danielle and Jenna, your DAD took so much pride in the people you have become. I often mentioned to Tom, that his Family was unparalleled in their closeness to each other, in manners and respect for others, and just how Family, Friends and Faith are so important!
Val and I will miss Tom, and we are thinking of all whom he cared for.
RIP, Senior Partner!!!!

Val and Gord Watkins
Gord Watkins
Friend
July 23, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Peckham family. May great memories bring you light everyday. Tom always had a smile and laugh that would brighten anyone’s day.
Mike & Colleen Carr
Colleen Carr
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Tom not only coached my son in softball, but his children rode my bus to St. Paul’s.
Debbie Konyn (Anderson)
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry to hear. I have fond memories of Tom as our ball coach when I played ball with Tommy. Our condolences.
Kyle Austin
Friend
July 23, 2020
Memories come flooding back of living across the street and the kids growing up. Heartfelt sympathy for your loss. I hope your memories will bring you comfort and peace.
Gayle
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved