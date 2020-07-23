It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Joseph Peckham, peacefully at home, on Sunday, July 19, following a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Anne (nee McKeiver). Loving father to Tom (Morgan), Nicole (Ferdinando), Michael (Rachael), and Danielle (David), and stepfather to Jennifer. An extremely loved grandpa by his seven grandchildren. Predeceased by parents Thomas and Therese Peckham (nee Dermody). Survived by Aunt Vyvyan and Dr. Russ Reilly, Godmother and Aunt Bette Peckham and siblings Mary Elin (Carmen), Anna (Kevin, predeceased), Martin (Ellen), Jerome (Donna), and Cathy (Steve). Lovingly remembered by his father-in-law George McKeiver and Anne's siblings, as well as by Jill Konarzycki (Jeff), and the Bean family. Tom was a wonderful storyteller and captivated friends and family with memories of his childhood summers at the family cottages at Beckley Beach on Lake Erie with his siblings, aunts, cousins and family. He often shared fond memories of his years in Etobicoke, racing his motorcycle around Toronto, and growing up in a family home with an open-door policy. After moving to Peterborough, Tom maintained his welcoming nature to friends and friends of his children. For thirty years, the Peckham house was always full of laughter, jokes, family meals, and story-telling, with frequent demands to, "Take it to the park!" Some of Tom's favourite moments included times spent around the kitchen table and beside the pool. He also enjoyed walking his dogs, riding his Harley with Anne, and spending time at the family cottages. Tom was a dedicated 40-year employee of Bell Canada, which took him all over the Toronto and Peterborough areas. He was a parishioner of St. Anne's Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus 798. He supported, encouraged, and coached his children through their academic and athletic pursuits. For these reasons and more, Tom was well known in his community and a friend to many. Tom was incredibly proud of his family and leaves behind a legacy of strong values and dedication to loved ones. Beautiful memories of his stories, his laughter and his love will stay with us forever. Special thanks to all who cared for Tom during his illness, especially Dr. Holwell and Dr. Beamish, and the cancer treatment teams at PRHC and Princess Margaret. Tom's family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be directed to Cancer Care at the PRHC Foundation (prhcfoundation.ca
). In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass and interment will be held for Tom. The family welcomes thoughts and condolences to be shared at www.dermodys.com