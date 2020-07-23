I have had the honour of knowing Tom and his Family for over twenty years. Tom, his Brother Jerome, our Friend Kelly and I formed a senior partnership, holding regular meetings to discuss everything important in life. Tom was the wise one, sharing his insights on Family, politics, worklife balance, and of course what would we do if we one a lottery!!!

I am going to miss Tom dearly, but I do know if I need a boost, I can rely on our memories, remember his smile and twinkle in the eye, and I know things will be better, and indeed I will smile!

Anne, I am so sorry for your loss and I do hope the memories will carry you through this difficult time. To Tommy, Nicole, Michael, Danielle and Jenna, your DAD took so much pride in the people you have become. I often mentioned to Tom, that his Family was unparalleled in their closeness to each other, in manners and respect for others, and just how Family, Friends and Faith are so important!

Val and I will miss Tom, and we are thinking of all whom he cared for.

RIP, Senior Partner!!!!



Val and Gord Watkins



Gord Watkins

Friend