Gone too soon, but forever in our hearts. Tommy was born April 6, 1990 and passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 29. Tommy was the second youngest in a fairly big family of 6 siblings. Tommy was always outgoing and found the positive side of things with all situations. He would look out for not only his own family but his friends as well. He would do anything for you and if you were having a bad day Tommy would try his hardest to make you laugh even if it were at his own expense. Tommy really did wear his heart on his sleeve, he was the most loving person you could ever meet. Tommy will be missed by all who knew him but never forgotten. Beloved son of Judy Stokes and Mark Perdue. Much loved brother of Jesse Stokes (Jennifer Roberts), Lisa Weaver (Spencer Hickey), James Stokes, Erica Stokes, and Dollie Perdue (Tanner Maxwell). Dear nephew of Murray, Alan, Russell, Crystal, the late Gordon Stokes and the late Wilton "Willy" Perdue. Sadly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Due to the current restrictions, a private service was held and a Public Celebration of his Life will be held in the future. Please share a memory of Tommy with our family on www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 2, 2020