(Retired 40 year Domtar Employee and Life - Long Farmer from Otonabee) Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the PRHC in his 84th year. Friendly ex-husband of the late Beverley Thomson. Loving Father of Brennan (Allison) and Darlene Jennings (Harold). Proud Grandpa of Jay, Sarah, Eric and step Grandpa of Matthew and Jessica. Dear brother of the late Katrine Coward (Edwin), Ellen Campion, Isabel Murray, Margaret Junkin, Walter (Grace). Son of the late Charles and Florence. Uncle Tom will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their extended families. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 600 MONAGHAN ROAD SOUTH, 705-745-3211. A Funeral Service will commence at 12 noon in the Nisbett Chapel. A Reception will follow in the Nisbett Reception Centre. In memory of Tom, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 17, 2020