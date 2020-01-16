|
Quietly, like the gentle man he was, dad slipped away January 13, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre to join so many other loved ones. His family included his wife Teresa Heffernan (d.1982) and children Rebecca (Michael), Maureen (Jim), Theresa (Chris), Laura (John) and Tom. His wife Margaret Cowie (nee Nelson) (d.2018) and her children Brian (Ellen), Gerrard (Laurie), Brad (Kate), Krista (Walter) and Ross (Karen). Also left to continue his legacy are many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dad lived a full and varied life with his work, church, travel, retirement, and the Royal Canadian Navy service. He persevered and dealt with so many health issues. Dad's life of courage and dignity are his greatest gifts to all of us. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Sunday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. There will be a Funeral Mass held at ST. ALPHONSUS LIGUORI ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH 1066 Western Ave. Peterborough on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery. In memory of Tom, donations to the Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com One day at a time. Fair winds and following seas. We will hold the helm for you dad.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 16, 2020