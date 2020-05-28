Thomas William MEREDITH
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tom at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre in the early morning hours of Monday, May 25, 2020 in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Joann Meredith (nee Wannamaker) for 59 years. Dear dad of his two daughters Karla Pettersone (Paul) and Patricia Anne Meredith. He was the proud grandpa of Bradley Pettersone (Virginia) and Meredith Ann Pettersone (predeceased). Dear brother of Susan Porteous (Al), Richard Meredith (Victoria) and Rhoda Wright (Craig). Predeceased by his parents Ken and Gladys (nee Gustard) Meredith and his brother Hank Meredith (the late Gloria). Brother-in-law of June Murphy, John Wannamaker (Barb), Jeannie Livings (Donnie) and Pat Wannamaker (Ann). He was also uncle to many nieces and nephews. Tom was a long-time employee of Strano/Sysco Foods. He loved to go to the camp with Howard and Johnny to fish and hunt. A private family service will be held at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre followed by inurnment at the Bridgenorth Cemetery. In memory of Tom, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com. Tom is at peace after a hard-fought battle with dementia. Home at last, Tom - sleep well.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 28, 2020.
