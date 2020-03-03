Home

Hendren Funeral Home- Lakefield - Lakefield
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Passed away at the Toronto General Hospital on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Tina Lee of Lakefield in her 55th year. Tina enjoyed a rewarding career in healthcare at both St. Joseph's Hospital and the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Loved and missed by her husband Chris Lee and her daughters Kristina MacDonald (Thomas) of Zephyr and Maria Gerow (Steven) of Norwood. Loving grandma of Hank. Remembered by her mother Lois Dunford, brother Shawn Dunford (Catherine), niece Elizabeth Dunford and all of the Lee family. Predeceased by her father Barry. Friends and relatives may call at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment at Lakefield Cemetery. A reception will be held in the Heritage Room of the Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Toronto General Hospital "Live On-The Transplant Campaign" or the Lung Association as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 3, 2020
