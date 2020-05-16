Age 34 - Eastern Passage / Peterborough It is with broken hearts we announce that we lost Travis in a motor vehicle accident in Peterborough, Ontario on May 7, 2020. His children were his world and Travis's eyes would light up whenever he spoke of them. Travis loved working on vehicles so he felt at home working at Tripps' Auto Recyclers in Peterborough. He had a passion for animals and never hesitated to bring home a stray dog or cat that needed love. Travis will be forever missed by his children Mary Alice, Elija and Gloria and their mother, Allison, his mother Thalia Bezanson, his father Stephen Richardson, step-mother Darlene, twin brother Curtis (Stacy) Richardson, grandparents Eugene and Audrey Bezanson, Bill Richardson, Marlene Hatt and Mary Fancey. Travis was also loved by his nephew and nieces, aunt and uncles and god-parents. Cremation has taken place. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date at South End Baptist Church in Dartmouth, under the direction of Reverend Leslie McCurdy with burial at Memorial Gardens, Main Street, Dartmouth. Special thanks to Steve and Melanie at Tripps' Auto Recyclers for all you did for Travis. You were not only his employers, you were his mentors and his friends. Donations can be made to Children's Wish or any animal shelter. Tributes, words of comfort and memories of Travis may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 16, 2020.