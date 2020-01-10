|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Uwe (Fred) Arff at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his wife Lisa (Sobek) of 39 years, and forever remembered by his sons David (Philomena) of Oshawa and Andre (Jane) of Cobourg. Treasured opa to Erika, Madlen, Ethan and Hayden. Predeceased by his brothers Manfred and Dieter, survived by his brother Wolfgang, Margaret and family in Germany. Born in Cologne, Germany, Uwe immigrated to Canada in 1957, where he had a long and enterprising career at Pioneer Chainsaw in Peterborough, and later at Shield Source, where he retired at the age of 75. Lisa and the family would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Zaniewski and all the staff at the GABU unit of PRHC, who provided the kindest, caring and compassionate care in his last few months. He was in the best hands in your unit and we will never forget everyone's efforts. Cremation has taken place, and there will be a family service later in the spring. As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to PHRC Foundation. "All living things have the ability to flourish when they are tended with gentle hands"