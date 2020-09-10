It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Verna Harrison-Dolson on Friday August 28, 2020 after a brief illness. Verna passed peacefully at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital surrounded by the love of her family. Born on February 6, 1938, Verna was one of four siblings, Dolly, Sylvia and Carol. She is survived by her husband Don Dolson of 12 years and was predeceased by her husband Robert Harrison of 46 years. She had three daughters, Karen (Tom), Lisa (Olivier), and Jennifer (Farhan) and a stepson Brad (Shelly). Verna was a loving grandmother to 9 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Verna lived in the following towns; Uxbridge, Lindsay, Trenton, Belleville and Peterborough, where she was known for her generous volunteer efforts and community spirit. Verna will always be remembered for her love of flower gardening. Creating beautiful things were her passion. The family is planning to honour Verna in a Celebration of Life Ceremony to take place in Spring 2021. We wish to thank all that loved and supported Verna throughout her life. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada to help cure Lewy Body disease in honour of Verna's late husband or to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca