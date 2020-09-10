Verna Harrison-Dolson

We were very fortunate to have counted Verna as a close family friend for over 20 years. She and my mom shared several interests; in many ways, she was like a family member. I will always remember her as a wonderful, kind and compassionate human being.



Karen, Jennifer, Lisa, Don, and families, please accept my sincerest condolences and be assured of our prayers for all of you during this difficult time.

Rajeev WIJESINGHE

