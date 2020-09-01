It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Veronica Mary Hickey on Sunday, August 30th, 2020. Veronica died peacefully in her 92nd year at Hospice Peterborough surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Daniel Hickey (2004). Loving mother of David and his wife Karen(McKinstry) of Warsaw, Brian and his wife Donna(Horner) of Peterborough, Catherine and her husband Nick Brady of Kingston, and Nancy and her husband Peter Larocque of Peterborough. Cherished grandmother of Michael and Sarah; Heather(Sacha), Emily(Matthew), Matthew(Mira) and Hannah; Kathleen(Clint) and Kristen. Loving great-grandmother of Isaac, Isla, Emma and Nolan. Dear sister of Ed Shannon and his wife Carol of Marmora. Dear sister-in-law of Joan Shannon of Marmora. Aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Michael Shannon and Bertella Maloney, her brother Stafford Shannon, and sisters Margaret Shannon, Jean Nice and her husband Murray. Veronica was a resilient woman with many talents. She would be best described as an accomplished baker, decorator, gardener and seamstress, with a keen sense of fashion, not only designing and making clothing for herself, but her children and her grandchildren. Everyone was always welcome at her home where her hospitality included superbly prepared family dinners with her homemade buns to be completed by delicious seasonal pies. As a woman of strong faith and a founding member of St. John the Baptist Parish, she was a lifelong member of the Catholic Women's League, a parish volunteer helping with many church activities including bazaars, luncheons and liturgical decorating. She also donated hand-sewn creations to Casa Maria to raise money for refugee families. Veronica began a 21 year career in Housekeeping at St. Joseph's Hospital (1969-1990); retiring as Director of Housekeeping. She spoke fondly of her years at St Joseph's and the many friendships that she made. Her deep-rooted faith, strong work ethic and love for family, friends and neighbours gave her life purpose and meaning. Her family will miss her, but are so thankful for all of the years they shared with her and the special memories they will hold close to their hearts and cherish forever. Visitation will be held at Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Road on Friday, September 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 300 Wilson Avenue in Peterborough on Saturday, September 5th at 11:00 am, followed by internment at Highland Park Cemetery (masks are mandatory). Father Bill Moloney officiating. In memory of Veronica, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Church or Hospice Peterborough. A special thank you to the Hospice Peterborough staff, Dr. Webster, Dr. Newport and his wife Carla, for their care and compassion. Online condolences can be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
.