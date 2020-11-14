1/1
Victoria (Vicki) LANGWIEDER
Passed away in the presence of her two daughters on November 11, 2020 at the Peterborough Hospice at the age of 88 after a yearlong battle with an auto immune disease and then leukemia. A mother of three daughters Debbie Schafer (husband Heinz, daughters Anna and Caroline), Janet Young (husband Brad and daughter Danielle), and Lisa Langwieder (daughter Alexandra and son Benjamin). She was thrilled to be blessed with her first great grandchild, Konstantin, this year. Sister of Charles Bugailiskis and predeceased by her siblings, Tony, John, sister Ruthie and her parents Alexandra and Justin. A celebration of Vicki's life will be taking place on Thursday, November 19th at the Ashburnham Funeral Home on Armour Road. Visitation will be from 1:00-1:45 with a service to follow. Due to COVID-19, please contact the funeral home at 705-740-0444 if you are attending or you can register on the website at ashburnhamfuneral.ca If you are unable to attend in person the service will be live-streamed at 2:00pm. The family would like to thank the staff at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre and the Peterborough Hospice for their incredible care of our mother. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Peterborough Hospice in memory of Vicki would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 14, 2020.
